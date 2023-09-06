Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.62-0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.47-3.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.50 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALIT shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Alight from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Alight in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Alight from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Alight in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

Get Alight alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Alight

Alight Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Alight stock opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. Alight has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.91.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.54 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alight will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alight

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Alight by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Alight by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 93,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Alight by 36.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alight by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Alight by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 138,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Alight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.