V.F. Co. (VFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 8th

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.

V.F. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years. V.F. has a dividend payout ratio of 50.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect V.F. to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.8%.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of VFC opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. V.F. has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 64.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V.F. last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.07 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that V.F. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 97,005.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,447,000 after buying an additional 15,827,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,337 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5,060.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,731,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,786 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 295.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,454,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $102,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $83,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

