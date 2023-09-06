Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 71,710 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.30% of Lantheus worth $17,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lantheus by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $317,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,269 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Lantheus by 369.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,454,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,115,000 after buying an additional 1,144,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at $45,379,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at $71,671,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth $28,042,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.83.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $159,204.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,027.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $159,204.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,027.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $750,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,594,846.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,315 shares of company stock worth $1,353,773. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $66.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 161.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.02. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $100.85.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.17. Lantheus had a return on equity of 67.18% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.48 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

