Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $17.26 Million Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,066 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.19% of Dutch Bros worth $17,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

In other news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $2,423,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,976,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,863,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BROS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Dutch Bros from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average is $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Dutch Bros Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.44.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.26 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

