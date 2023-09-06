nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,836,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,715 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 4.01% of nLIGHT worth $18,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in nLIGHT by 1,588.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 401.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of nLIGHT by 533.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Price Performance

NASDAQ:LASR opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.16. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $15.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

nLIGHT ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.37 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 17.10% and a negative net margin of 23.27%. Analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LASR. CL King assumed coverage on nLIGHT in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Friday, August 4th.

nLIGHT Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

