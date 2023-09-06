Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $17.51 Million Stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 632,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,562 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $17,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,716,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,992,000 after buying an additional 140,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,094,000 after acquiring an additional 234,279 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 12.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,840,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,429,000 after acquiring an additional 431,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,815,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,561,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,271,000 after purchasing an additional 109,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VSTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of VSTO opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.82. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $32.05.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.15. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $693.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vista Outdoor

(Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.