Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 72,257 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 72,257 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.45% of Encore Capital Group worth $17,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 162.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 12,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after buying an additional 34,132 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ECPG opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -773.83 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.38. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.46.

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.17). Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $323.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Encore Capital Group news, Director Laura Olle sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.69, for a total value of $50,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,441.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jonathan C. Clark sold 41,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $2,051,301.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,378,121.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Olle sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.69, for a total value of $50,637.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,441.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encore Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

