Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 25,285 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,182,236 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,285 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.28% of R1 RCM worth $17,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in R1 RCM by 81.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 3.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,578 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2.4% in the first quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 43,598 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,240 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of RCM stock opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.07.

Insider Transactions at R1 RCM

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $200,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,406.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 17,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $286,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,277.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,406.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 79,000 shares of company stock worth $1,345,060 in the last 90 days. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on R1 RCM

R1 RCM Company Profile

(Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.