Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 6,291 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $18,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Calavo Growers by 13.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 168.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other Calavo Growers news, CEO Lecil E. Cole bought 37,500 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $1,122,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,296,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lecil E. Cole bought 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $1,122,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 477,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,296,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steve Hollister purchased 2,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $61,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,714.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVGW opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $38.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.40 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.11 and a 200-day moving average of $31.48.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.19). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $244.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grown and Prepared. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

