Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $15.28 Million Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,614 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $15,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 940.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 11,661 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total transaction of $766,085.74. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,002.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $753,993.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,544,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total transaction of $766,085.74. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,002.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,144 shares of company stock worth $2,806,347. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of ALNY stock opened at $200.34 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.64 and a 12 month high of $242.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.00 and its 200 day moving average is $195.45.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $318.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.73 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 85.95% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.
