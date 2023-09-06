GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Raised to $60.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.63% from the stock’s current price.
GTLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. GitLab had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $139.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GitLab will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $12,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $12,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 506,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,352,586.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,580 shares of company stock valued at $15,179,123. Corporate insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GitLab during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
