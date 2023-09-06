GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Raised to $60.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.63% from the stock’s current price.

GTLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

Get GitLab alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTLB

GitLab Trading Up 1.2 %

GTLB stock opened at $49.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.63. GitLab has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $62.12.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. GitLab had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $139.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GitLab will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $12,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $12,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 506,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,352,586.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,580 shares of company stock valued at $15,179,123. Corporate insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GitLab during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.