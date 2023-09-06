Synapse Trading 16.6% Lower This Week (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Synapse has a total market cap of $63.91 million and $26.19 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synapse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Synapse has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Synapse Profile

Synapse launched on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ? protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Buying and Selling Synapse

