UBS Group AG Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 772,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,327 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.70% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $52,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFAV. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $149,497,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,958,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,292 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5,893.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,052,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,936,000 after buying an additional 1,035,131 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8,666.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 760,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 751,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,193,000 after acquiring an additional 434,479 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

EFAV opened at $66.47 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Featured Stories

