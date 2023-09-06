UBS Group AG Sells 224,303 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,764,760 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 224,303 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $53,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 142,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 137,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 24,503 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 219,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after buying an additional 14,098 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 34,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 13,944 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $28.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.35. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $44.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. TheStreet downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

