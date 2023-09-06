Prudential PLC Buys 290 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Prudential PLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $116.36 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.81 and a 52 week high of $172.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.87 and a 200-day moving average of $122.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.69). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.18%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

