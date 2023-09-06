UBS Group AG Sells 1,541,999 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,132,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,541,999 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 2.81% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $61,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,730,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,074,000 after acquiring an additional 530,757 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,697,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,100,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,827,000 after buying an additional 575,544 shares in the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,984,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,761,000 after buying an additional 953,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,758,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,192,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of SH stock opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.61. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $17.71.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

