UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,664,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,370 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $61,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,871.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,633,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,616,003 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 504.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,379,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,321 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2,178.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,519,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364,775 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,136.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,320,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 2,765,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,234 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.23. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $24.40.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.