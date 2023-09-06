WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in New York Times were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in New York Times by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in New York Times by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in New York Times by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in New York Times during the first quarter worth about $476,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Times stock opened at $43.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.32. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $45.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 1.02.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. New York Times had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $590.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NYT. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on New York Times from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of New York Times from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

In related news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 8,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $372,164.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 8,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $372,164.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 22,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $1,000,848.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,580,943.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,689 shares of company stock worth $2,233,298 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

