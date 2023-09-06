SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,847,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,542 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.86% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $57,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 37,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $31.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.66 and its 200 day moving average is $29.64.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

