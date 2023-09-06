UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,337,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,234 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $50,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,171,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,632,000 after buying an additional 1,761,530 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,833,000 after buying an additional 1,013,321 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,888,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,907,000 after acquiring an additional 304,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,687,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,207,000 after acquiring an additional 352,153 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.49.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

