UBS Group AG Has $59.20 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,734,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,901 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $59,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,704,000 after purchasing an additional 202,945,771 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,173,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,787,000 after buying an additional 908,280 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,719,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,474,000 after buying an additional 1,664,454 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,157,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,291,000 after acquiring an additional 274,970 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,321,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,182 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.77 and its 200-day moving average is $34.27. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $36.44.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

