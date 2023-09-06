Prudential PLC Sells 476 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Prudential PLC reduced its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,372 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,603,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,362,000 after acquiring an additional 749,696 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,801,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,363,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 151.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,128,000 after acquiring an additional 538,493 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.25, for a total value of $217,803.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.77, for a total transaction of $3,784,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,671,875.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.25, for a total value of $217,803.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,246 shares of company stock worth $5,247,256 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH opened at $312.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.19 and a 52-week high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOH has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.