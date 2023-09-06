Prudential PLC Acquires 1,347 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,812,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,514,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 309.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 627,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,391,000 after purchasing an additional 474,287 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,639,000 after purchasing an additional 357,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,939,000. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $298,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,063,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 7,372 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $436,053.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,827 shares in the company, valued at $817,867.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 4,950 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $298,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,112 shares of company stock worth $1,121,028 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE ALSN opened at $59.63 on Wednesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.31. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 67.93% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 13.65%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Articles

