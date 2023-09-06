F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 60.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,538 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in F5 by 234.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in F5 during the first quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in F5 by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in F5 during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total value of $25,557.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,728 shares in the company, valued at $5,672,027.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $319,761.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,136 shares in the company, valued at $15,419,438.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total value of $25,557.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,027.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,830 shares of company stock worth $1,051,117. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of F5 from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of F5 from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.23.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $164.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.42. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.05 and a 1-year high of $167.89. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $702.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.93 million. F5 had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 11.84%. F5’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About F5

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

