Prudential PLC Invests $858,000 in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 880.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 849,384 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,026,000 after acquiring an additional 60,217 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 649,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,493,000 after acquiring an additional 24,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.58, for a total transaction of $205,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total transaction of $827,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,920 shares in the company, valued at $12,730,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,250 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.58, for a total value of $205,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,900 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 0.9 %

NXST opened at $140.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.09 and its 200-day moving average is $168.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $140.00 and a one year high of $217.76.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on NXST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NXST

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.