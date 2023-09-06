Prudential PLC Sells 507 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,679 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 577.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,365,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,966,000 after buying an additional 3,721,613 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,614,000 after purchasing an additional 824,296 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,977,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,900,000 after purchasing an additional 286,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,601,000 after purchasing an additional 182,698 shares during the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of DLB stock opened at $84.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.72. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $61.55 and a one year high of $91.01.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $298.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.45 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 27,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,438,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 6,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $581,500.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,144.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 27,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,438,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,669,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,129 shares of company stock valued at $8,772,855. Company insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on DLB. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

