Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,805 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.73% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $60,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,334,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,220,000 after acquiring an additional 53,065 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $405,315,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,676,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,006,000 after acquiring an additional 174,927 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,682,000 after acquiring an additional 388,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,126,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,019,000 after purchasing an additional 28,299 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $110.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.82 and a 200 day moving average of $110.19. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $116.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

