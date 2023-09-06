WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 618 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth $30,910,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $98.37 on Wednesday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $103.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.72.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 58.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Leif Johansson sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $1,060,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,089.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALV shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Autoliv from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Autoliv from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Autoliv from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Autoliv from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Autoliv

About Autoliv

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.