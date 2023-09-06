WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $777,000 Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 88.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,982 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 477,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $18,129,000 after buying an additional 182,997 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 95,541 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 37,029 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 37.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on FCX shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.96.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $40.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 2.07. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.83 and a 200-day moving average of $39.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

