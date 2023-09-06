UBS Group AG Purchases 58,669 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,456,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,669 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.16% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $50,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,884,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,023,000 after acquiring an additional 12,780,145 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 72,916,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,644,000 after acquiring an additional 899,549 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 71,324,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,375,000 after acquiring an additional 394,684 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $35.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average of $35.20. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $36.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust's portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

