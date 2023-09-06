Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 10,300 Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) by 52.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAL. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 96.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 97.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAL opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.81. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $27.33. The company has a market cap of $544.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The business had revenue of $70.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.29 million. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 26.47% and a return on equity of 18.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 13.65%.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

