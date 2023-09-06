Prudential PLC Sells 311 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Prudential PLC trimmed its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 78 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 84 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 93 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $382.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $419.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 4.06. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.63 and a 52-week high of $514.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.45. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $681.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total transaction of $929,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total value of $929,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at $955,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total value of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,150 shares of company stock worth $1,234,762. Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $533.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

