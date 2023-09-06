UBS Group AG Purchases 68,593 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,593 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.71% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $54,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,300,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 68,500 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 443,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,719,000 after purchasing an additional 26,130 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 383.0% during the 1st quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 384,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,069,000 after purchasing an additional 304,731 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $79.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

