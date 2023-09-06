WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 4,803 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HTH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hilltop by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,605,000 after acquiring an additional 109,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hilltop by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,004,000 after acquiring an additional 291,456 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hilltop by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,567,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Hilltop by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,134,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,651,000 after acquiring an additional 327,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Hilltop by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,460,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilltop in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Hilltop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Hilltop from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Hilltop Stock Down 4.5 %

HTH opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average of $30.77. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $34.87.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $308.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.38 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 4.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 40.76%.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Stories

