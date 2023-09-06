UBS Group AG Boosts Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 221.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,413,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350,772 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.25% of CNH Industrial worth $52,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CNH Industrial by 437.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

CNHI opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 7.47. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $17.98. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.42.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.31 to $15.11 in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.02.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

