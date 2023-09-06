UBS Group AG Has $48.47 Million Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 78.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 764,378 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,316 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $48,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

BHP Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BHP stock opened at $58.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.18 and its 200-day moving average is $59.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $71.52.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%.

BHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BHP Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,565.00.

BHP Group Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

