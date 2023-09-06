UBS Group AG Has $61.62 Million Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

UBS Group AG cut its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,618,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573,126 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 3.05% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $61,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $41.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.42.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

