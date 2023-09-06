Prudential PLC Increases Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 5.3% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1,084.7% in the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 695,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,438,000 after purchasing an additional 24,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CGNX. CL King began coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Cognex Stock Performance

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $45.47 on Wednesday. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $59.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.56.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Cognex had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $242.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.99 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Stories

