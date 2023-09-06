Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.14% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 52.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 184.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CALM. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Up 0.6 %

CALM stock opened at $47.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.92. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.29 and a 52 week high of $65.32.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $688.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.94 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 53.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.45%.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

