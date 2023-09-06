Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 53.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 24,151 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $282,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $1,432,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,409.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 33,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 31,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFG opened at $77.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.57%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. 3M reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.46.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

