UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Now Covered by Analysts at HSBC

Analysts at HSBC initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UNH. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $577.53.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $480.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The company has a market capitalization of $445.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $490.81 and its 200 day moving average is $486.99.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

