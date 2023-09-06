HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.05–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $142.00 million-$144.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.74 million. HashiCorp also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.23–$0.21 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HCP shares. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on HashiCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on HashiCorp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on HashiCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HashiCorp currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.67.
HashiCorp Price Performance
HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $137.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.11 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 44.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that HashiCorp will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at HashiCorp
In related news, Director David J. Henshall acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $268,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,767.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David J. Henshall acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $268,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,394 shares in the company, valued at $278,767.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Mcjannet sold 38,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $1,032,156.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,964.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 295,787 shares of company stock valued at $8,094,105. 26.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HashiCorp
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in HashiCorp by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HashiCorp during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in HashiCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of HashiCorp by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.
HashiCorp Company Profile
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
