BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO – Get Free Report) were down 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.02 and last traded at $21.02. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.03.

BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF by 758.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (BECO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of globally-listed companies that are selected for lower carbon footprint. BECO was launched on Aug 3, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

