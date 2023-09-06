The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 595,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $17,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 27,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $230,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 234,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,493,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,439 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMB opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average of $31.31.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 82.11%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

