Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 824,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,893 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.41% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $17,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 454,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at $1,398,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 35,840 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 419,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,573 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.18. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $257.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.07 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 33.96%. Research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 33.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

