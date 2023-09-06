Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,246 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $18,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $268,570,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fastenal by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,722 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,249,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,374,000 after buying an additional 1,537,417 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 593.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,323,000 after buying an additional 1,385,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,989,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,359,000 after buying an additional 1,179,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $56.08 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $59.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.15.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $393,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

