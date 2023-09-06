Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Palomar worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 34.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Palomar by 20.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Palomar during the first quarter valued at about $891,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Palomar by 11.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palomar by 50.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Palomar from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

Shares of PLMR opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.08. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $95.20.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $89.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.20 million. Palomar had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 17.12%. Analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $58,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $120,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 80,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,815.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,774.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $3,327,540. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

