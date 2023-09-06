NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 5,066 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 136.1% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 118,070 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 68,069 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.1% during the first quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 282,062 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after buying an additional 18,601 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 49.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 260,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,992,000 after buying an additional 86,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 261,127 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after buying an additional 26,514 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBA opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day moving average is $31.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll bought 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WBA

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.