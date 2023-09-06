Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 36.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in CTS were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CTS by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,316,000 after acquiring an additional 162,871 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CTS by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,150,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,276,000 after buying an additional 59,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,335,049 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,255,000 after acquiring an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in CTS by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,795,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,793,000 after purchasing an additional 51,549 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in CTS by 11.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,509,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,644,000 after acquiring an additional 150,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTS opened at $43.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.05. CTS Co. has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $49.59.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. CTS had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $145.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CTS in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

