Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,932 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Frontdoor by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Frontdoor by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Frontdoor by 1,111.4% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Frontdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Frontdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

Frontdoor Stock Down 2.2 %

FTDR stock opened at $32.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.61. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $38.97. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.32. Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 187.58%. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Frontdoor news, SVP Jeffrey Fiarman sold 1,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $57,065.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Frontdoor

(Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.